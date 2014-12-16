FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Bangchak eyes non-oil business as retail margins dip - Bangkok Post
December 16, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Bangchak eyes non-oil business as retail margins dip - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bangchak Petroleum Pcl, a majority state-owned oil refiner and retailer, has earmarked 10 billion Thai baht ($303.5 million) to develop its refineries and expand into non-oil business next year, the Bangkok Post reported, citing the company’s President Vichien Usanachote.

The company is looking at non-oil business as a means to rely less on oil revenue, as the retail margin was “really slim”, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 32.9500 Thai baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
