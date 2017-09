Bangkok Bank Pcl demonstrated its optimism in Myanmar’s economic potential through the injection of $200 million into its Yangon branch, a bigger sum than what was brought in by four foreign banks that have already opened branches here, The Nation reported, citing Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong, BBL’s executive vice president and co-head of its international banking group.

