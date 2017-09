Despite the difference in sheer size, the Japanese bank's top executive believes the synergy that inspired the integration will support mutual prosperity for decades to come, the Nation reported, citing Nobuyuki Hirano, president and chief executive of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and president of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. (bit.ly/1wGA76k)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)