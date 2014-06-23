THAILAND PRESS-Consumer confidence boosts banking sector's hopes - The Nation

A month after the coup, the banking sector is seeing a recovery in consumer confidence and welcome signs of a rise in loan demand among SME clients.

Corporate clients, meanwhile, have been reviewing their investment plans after having dropped their previous ideas during the political turmoil. However, the actual injection of capital in this segment might take time, according to several bankers.

