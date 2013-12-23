FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
THAILAND PRESS-Bankruptcies rise for both households, business sector - The Nation
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
December 23, 2013 / 2:26 AM / 4 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Bankruptcies rise for both households, business sector - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bankruptcy cases, both personal and commercial, have shown signs of rising due to the economic slowdown this year.

As of October, the Legal Execution Department had 264,232 cases with assets for sale valued at up to 3.47 trillion baht ($106.36 billion). In the last fiscal year ended September, the department succeeded in settling 25,717 cases by mediating between debtors and creditors and selling assets for 33.14 billion baht out of an estimated value of 33.23 billion baht.

(link.reuters.com/veg65v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.6250 Thai baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.