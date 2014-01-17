FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
THAILAND PRESS-Three major banks report higher 2013 net profit - The Nation
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2014 / 12:52 AM / 4 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Three major banks report higher 2013 net profit - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Three major banks on Thursday reported higher net profits for 2013 compared with 2012, but the last quarter showed a significant drop from the previous quarter, mainly due to extra loan-loss provision.

Siam Commercial Bank announced a net profit of 50.2 billion baht ($1.53 billion) for 2013, a 28 percent rise from 2012. The substantial gain was attributed to higher net interest income and solid growth in non-interest income, including from fees and insurance premiums.

(link.reuters.com/tad26v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.8150 Thai baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.