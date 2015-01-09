FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
THAILAND PRESS-Berli Jucker's Metro deal stalls - Bangkok Post
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 9, 2015 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Berli Jucker's Metro deal stalls - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An attempt by Berli Jucker Plc to buy Metro Group’s cash-and-carry unit in Vietnam was put on hold on Thursday after its shareholders voted to reject the $761.27 million deal, the Bangkok Post reported.

“If both sides could solve all hurdles and make the deal move forward with fairer conditions, TCC Holding will propose it to the BJC shareholders’ meeting again,” the report said, quoting Weerawong Chittmittrapap, an independent director of BJC.

TCC Holding, owned by billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, is the largest shareholder in BJC, it said.

(bit.ly/1IwRsnD)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.8400 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.