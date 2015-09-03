FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-BMW spends 1.1 bln baht to lift Rayong output
September 3, 2015 / 1:19 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-BMW spends 1.1 bln baht to lift Rayong output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German luxury carmaker BMW Group has bucked the sluggish market trend by spending another 1.1 billion baht ($30.8 million) to raise production of its passenger cars and motorcycles at its facility in Rayong's Amata City Industrial Estate, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Jurgen Maidl, senior vice-president of logistics of the company's Thai unit, BMW Group Manufacturing Thailand. (bit.ly/1JzT8xJ)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 35.7000 Thai baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Anand Basu)

