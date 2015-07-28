FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Thai banks keen on ringgit bond issues - The Nation
July 28, 2015

THAILAND PRESS-Thai banks keen on ringgit bond issues - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thai banks and companies plan to issue ringgit-denominated bonds in Malaysia to diversify funding sources and lower funding costs after seeing strong interest in such a bond issue by Krung Thai Bank, the Nation reported, citing a top executive of CIMB Thai Bank.

CIMB Thai Bank was the underwriter for Krung Thai Bank's 1 billion ringgit ($262.26 million) bond issue early this month, it reported, citing Pornchai Padmindra, senior executive vice president of CIMB Thai Bank. (bit.ly/1OMKAY2)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 3.8130 ringgit) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

