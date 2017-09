The Bank of Thailand could invest its foreign reserves via a sovereign wealth fund, but an amendment is required and the government has been recommended to issue bonds for the fund’s investment, according to MR Pridiyathorn Devakula, a former deputy prime minister and Bank of Thailand governor.

