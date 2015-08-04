FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Telecom commission plans price caps for 4G broadband services - Nation
August 4, 2015 / 1:11 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Telecom commission plans price caps for 4G broadband services - Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will set a price cap for fourth-generation wireless broadband that will be applied to the winners of the upcoming auction for licences to the 1,800- and 900-megahertz spectra, the Nation reported, quoting the commission’s head.

Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of the NBTC, said the commission was drawing up the regulations for price caps for both voice and data services, the report added. (bit.ly/1IUOZJA)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

