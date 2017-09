Thailand's leading retailer Central Group says its La Rinascente luxury retail chain in Italy saw sales grow by 13 percent year on year in the first quarter and Thai tourists are among the top 10 groups of patrons in terms of spending, the Nation reported citing Yuwadee Chirathivat, chief executive of Central's department store group. (bit.ly/1IBBAoO)

