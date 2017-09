Spain has begun to impose an import ban on all frozen shrimp and seafood products from Charoen Pokphand Foods and a Spanish industry group has called for the removal of Thai canned tuna from the European Union’s proposed free-trade agreement with the Kingdom after allegations of slave labour in the Thai fishing industry.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)