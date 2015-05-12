FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-China mulls buying Thai farm goods - Bangkok Post
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-China mulls buying Thai farm goods - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand looks forward to signing deals with China over other farm products besides rice after a deal for 1 million tonnes of the grain is signed in July, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting

Commerce Minister Chatchai Sarikulya.

Chatchai said China agreed to the cooperation at a meeting of the joint committee on farm production in Kunming last Friday. (bit.ly/1G1aFkl)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
