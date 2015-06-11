THAILAND PRESS-Chuo Senko Thailand restructures to shore up stagnating ad-agency revenue - Bangkok Post

Faced with a stagnating advertising market, Chuo Senko Thailand has spun off its core business to a new subsidiary, Chuo Senko Advertising (Thailand), and transformed another subsidiary, Wonder Asia, an event organiser, into an advertising agency to land new clients, The Nation reported citing Ratchasub Nishida, president and CEO of Chuo Senko Advertising Thailand.

The restructuring would leave Chuo Senko (Thailand) as a holding company, the report said.

(bit.ly/1I2RW4i)

