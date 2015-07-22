FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Thaicom to spend 5 bln baht in 2015 -The Nation
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 22, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Thaicom to spend 5 bln baht in 2015 -The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thaicom Pcl will spend 5 billion baht ($145.14 million) this year, of which 3 billion baht will go into developing the Thaicom 8 broadcasting satellite, the Nation reported, citing Chief Executive Suphajee Suthumpun.

The rest will be given as a long-term loan to subsidiary Shenington Investments to pay for a 25-year extension of the telecom concession of Lao Telecommunications Co, which was originally due to expire in 2021, it reported.

(bit.ly/1JeHHiu)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 34.4500 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

