THAILAND PRESS-BTS Sansiri Holding to build 25 condos - The Nation
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 1:42 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-BTS Sansiri Holding to build 25 condos - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BTS Sansiri Holding, a joint venture between BTS Group Holdings and Sansiri Pcl, will invest at least 70 billion baht ($2.02 billion) to develop 25 condominium projects, The Nation reported, citing BTS Group Holdings Chairman Keeree Kanjanapas.

The combined value of the projects is 100 billion baht and they are likely to be completed by the end of 2019, it reported.

(bit.ly/1VxwNJq)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 34.7100 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
