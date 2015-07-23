THAILAND PRESS-BTS Sansiri Holding to build 25 condos - The Nation

BTS Sansiri Holding, a joint venture between BTS Group Holdings and Sansiri Pcl, will invest at least 70 billion baht ($2.02 billion) to develop 25 condominium projects, The Nation reported, citing BTS Group Holdings Chairman Keeree Kanjanapas.

The combined value of the projects is 100 billion baht and they are likely to be completed by the end of 2019, it reported.

($1 = 34.7100 baht)