THAILAND PRESS-Conergy joins Thailand's B Grim Power for solar plant - The Nation

German solar firm Conergy AG has signed a contract with B Grimm Power to construct a solar plant with an 8-megawatt peak capacity in Thailand’s Sa Kaew province, the Nation reported, citing Alexander Lenz, president for Asia and the Middle East.

The move is part of plan to support of the Thai government's mission to have 20 percent of the country's energy needs supplied by renewable sources by 2036, the paper said. (bit.ly/1NdFnL7)

