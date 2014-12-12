FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-'Worrying' CP debt revives 1997 fears - Bangkok Post
December 12, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-'Worrying' CP debt revives 1997 fears - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A borrowing spree by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont that raised debt to almost six times equity is adding to mounting corporate liabilities and reviving memories of the 1997 crisis, the Bangkok Post reported quoting analysts.

Standard & Poor’s says that, while a crisis isn’t imminent, overstretched Thai borrowers have become more susceptible to downturns as global economic growth falters, the report added.

Representatives for Chearavanont’s CP All Pcl were not immediately available for comment.

(bit.ly/1GrihIU)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

