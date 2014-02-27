FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-CPF sees 10 percent sales growth in 2014 - The Nation
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 27, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 4 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-CPF sees 10 percent sales growth in 2014 - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl is confident 2014 will be a good year for the company, with strong performance in terms of both total sales and net profit, even though the country still faces political turmoil.

Total sales are projected to grow by at least 10 per cent to more than 450 billion baht ($13.83 billion) this year, said Direk Sripratak, CPF’s president and chief executive officer. He declined to project net profit, but said it would grow significantly over the disappointed earnings result in 2013.

(link.reuters.com/baw27v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.5450 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

