THAILAND PRESS-Developers come up with new schemes to foster progress - The Nation

BANGKOK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Property firms are entering joint ventures or merging with other property firms to face challenges from limited land, rising investment costs and high competition.

Three joint ventures have been formed to develop condominiums close to Bangkok’s mass-transit system. Sansiri , one of the top three listed property firms, plans to enter a joint venture with BTS Group, while AP (Thailand) did so with Japan-based Mitsubishi Estate Group and Ananda Development with Mitsui Fudosan , another Japanese firm.

