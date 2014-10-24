FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Developers come up with new schemes to foster progress - The Nation
October 24, 2014

THAILAND PRESS-Developers come up with new schemes to foster progress - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Property firms are entering joint ventures or merging with other property firms to face challenges from limited land, rising investment costs and high competition.

Three joint ventures have been formed to develop condominiums close to Bangkok’s mass-transit system. Sansiri , one of the top three listed property firms, plans to enter a joint venture with BTS Group, while AP (Thailand) did so with Japan-based Mitsubishi Estate Group and Ananda Development with Mitsui Fudosan , another Japanese firm.

(bit.ly/1uN0xBK)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
