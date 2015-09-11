FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-ADB set to slash Thai GDP growth forecast - Bangkok Post
September 11, 2015

THAILAND PRESS-ADB set to slash Thai GDP growth forecast - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Asian Development Bank will lower its 2015 GDP growth forecast for Thailand from the current 2.9-3.0 percent following weaker-than-expected performance in the first half, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Luxamon Attapich, the bank’s senior economist for Thailand.

The new growth forecast, due to be announced on Sept 22, will be higher than 2.5 percent, the paper reported. (bit.ly/1K0BZj5)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom)

