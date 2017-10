link.reuters.com/hef33t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Fitch says Thailand well placed to absorb shocks - Bangkok Post

link.reuters.com/gef33t

----

Yingluck, Thein Sein sign pact on deep-sea port project- Bangkok Post link.reuters.com/def33t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom) (66 2 637 5611)