THAILAND PRESS-Fishing trawler inspections kick off-Bangkok Post
March 2, 2015 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Fishing trawler inspections kick off-Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Authorities began inspections of fishing boats on Sunday after the vessels were ordered to register by the end of last year, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Labour Minister Surasak Karnjanarat.

The government hopes to improve its human rights record, especially in the fisheries industry where it has been criticised for allowing boat owners to exploit fisheries workers, Bangkok Post reported, citing Labour Minister Surasak Karnjanarat. (bit.ly/1zR098j)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

