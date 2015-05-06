FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Fishing trawlers 'need proper monitoring' - The Nation
May 6, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Abuse of fishery workers is found mostly in deep-sea fishing - on vessels a long way from law enforcement, rather than on boats in coastal areas, The Nation reported, citing labour rights activist Sompong Srakeaw.

Srakeaw, founder and head of the Labour Rights Promotion Network Foundation, said that while national and international regulations do exist, law enforcement was often absent. A stricter mechanism to scrutinise and monitor the industry was badly needed, he said. (bit.ly/1bwxAqT)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

