Thailand's state enterprises policy commission or superboard on Monday approved in principle the establishment of a holding firm to supervise state-owned companies in a move to prevent political interference, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting Kulit Sombatsiri, head of the State Enterprise Policy Office. (bit.ly/1B4COTu)

