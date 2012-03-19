FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - March 19
March 19, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 6 years

PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - March 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Thailand is now in a political era dominated by ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in which grassroots people are increasingly taking a prominent role in society, outspoken political analyst and academic Thirayuth Boonmi says.

- A proposal supported by the Puea Thai Party to establish a special administered area in the far South is being criticised as impractical and unrealistic.

- The government’s new salary of 15,000 baht ($490) a month for state employees with bachelor’s degrees on top of an expected 12 percent hike in wages this year and the promised 300 baht ($9.76) daily minimum wage is starting to take its toll on industrial operators and employers.

THE NATION

- True Corp group could suffer losses this year and next from heavy investment in a 3G network rollout and service expansion, before starting to reap the benefits of the investments, CEO Suphachai Chearavanont said.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Japanese car makers, including Toyota Motor Corp, Isuzu Motors Ltd, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp, plan to spend more than 64 billion baht ($2.08 billion) on plant expansions in Thailand.

$1 = 30.725 baht

