PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - March 21
March 21, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - March 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Thailand Hotels Association believes service charges collected and distributed to workers should be considered wages, thereby reducing the burden of the daily minimum wage, to be increased from April.

- Airports of Thailand Pcl is devising a package of incentives to woo airlines, especially reluctant budget carriers, to Bangkok’s Don Muang airport to shift traffic away from overloaded Suvarnabhumi airport.

- Siam Cement Group is establishing wholesale and retail outlets abroad for the first time, beginning in Myanmar and aiming for 100 outlets in Southeast Asia by 2015.

THE NATION

- HSBC Thailand insists it will not pull out of Thailand after selling its retail banking business to Bank of Ayudhya .

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Around 44 percent of manufacturing plants in seven flood-hit industrial estates have resumed production, with all manufacturing plants expected to be operating in the second quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry.

