PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - March 29

BANGKOK, March 29 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Private hospitals are predicting chaos in the health service when free treatment for emergency cases begins on Sunday.

- The board of CAT Telecom has been given 15 days to decide on the fate of its 6 billion baht 3G network contract with concessionaire True Corp, the information and communication technology (ICT) minister said.

- The Bank of Thailand has dismissed proposals by the finance minister to stimulate the economy with a weaker baht and lower interest rates.

- PTT Exploration and Production Plc expects to resume its Montara project off the northwestern coast of Australia in October, chief executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin said.

THE NATION

- The House of Representatives is likely to start deliberating proposals from a committee on national reconciliation next Wednesday, according to a government MP sitting on the panel.

- The Board of Investment has approved new incentives to boost projects in industrial estates in Ayutthaya and Pathum Thani provinces, which were hit hard by last year’s floods. Submissions for BOI privileges in those areas have been quite low, while those for the eastern region are increasing.

- Thailand’s healthcare expenditure is expected to grow 8.4 percent a year from 2010-20 to reach US$25 billion (770 billion baht), according to business research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

- Energy Minister Arak Chonlatanon affirmed the ministry has no plans at the moment to increase contribution from diesel and petrol sales to the Oil Fund, as the retail price for motor fuel is still high. (Bangkok Newsroom)