PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - April 23
April 23, 2012 / 1:45 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - April 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Pheu Thai Party suffered two consecutive defeats in weekend elections as its candidates fell short in votes cast for a Pathum Thani MP post and for the head of the Pathum Thani provincial administration organisation.

- The Royal Irrigation Department will press ahead with the controversial Mae Wong dam project in Nakhon Sawan province despite growing protests from environmental groups.

- The National Anti-Corruption Commission insists it will on Monday definitely announce its complete findings on the contentious third-generation (3G) network deal between True Corp and CAT telecom.

- PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP) and its parent company PTT Plc, are looking for additional gas resources to offset a temporary drop in supply as Bongkot gas field in the Gulf of Thailand shuts down for maintenance for a week.

THE NATION

- The finance ministry is expected to complete the groundwork for setting up its Vayupak Fund II in the next three or four months, as the Vayupak Fund I will liquidate next year, Areepong Bhoocha-oom, permanent secretary for Finance, said.

- Activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana has petitioned the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate and determine if Democrat Nutt Bantadtan violated the ethical code for MPs by using his phone to view a picture of a naked woman during a House session.

- New auto loans this year are likely to rise to more than 500 million baht ($16.17 million), up from 400 million baht last year, due to higher-than-expected auto sales in the first quarter.

- The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry will today request cabinet approval for 20 million baht ($646,600)to hire 1,000 more workers to bring the raging northern smog under control, a source said yesterday.

$1 = 30.93 Baht Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Ed Lane

