Bangkok Bank, Thailand's largest lender by assets, warned its non-performing loans (NPLs) will keep rising slowly until the end of this year, due to borrowers' deteriorating debt servicing ability, the Bangkok Post reports. The higher debt burden of borrowers amid the economic slowdown is pushing up the bank's bad loans. (link.reuters.com/dun83v)

