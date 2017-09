About 30 billion baht ($967 million) was refunded to 500,000 people who bought cars under the government’s first-car scheme, while the fourth quarter of this year is expected to see Thailand’s car production hit 600,000 units with the prospect of production during the year exceeding 2.55 million units, according to the Excise Department.

