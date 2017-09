The hopes of retail and tourism firms for a high-season sales boost are being shattered by political problems. It will grow worse if protests turn violent and the Ratchaprasong intersection is seized by demonstrators in the style of 2010’s red-shirt rally, says the Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA).

