The Board of Investment (BoI) expects more investors to apply for its incentive packages expiring at the end of this year, the Bangkok Post reports. The packages are for sustainable development and for companies seeking to list on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI). (link.reuters.com/qej55v)

