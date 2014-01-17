THAILAND PRESS-Retail operators eye plan B as protests continue - Bangkok Post

Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban said the Bangkok shutdown will continue until the government is overthrown. No one knows when that day is coming. For businesses near protest sites, operators need to come up with alternatives to survive. Retailers at the Ratchaprasong intersection see cost-cutting programmes, online shopping, pop-up stores and sales campaigns as solutions, the Bangkok Post reports.(link.reuters.com/wad26v)

