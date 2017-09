German insurer Allianz SE is focusing on business growth in three core Southeast Asian countries - Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia - rather than exploring opportunities in the pan-Asean market, given the unclear outlook of the imminent single market under the Asean Economic Community (AEC), the Bangkok Post reports. (link.reuters.com/byz96v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)