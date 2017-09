BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A new joint venture from SET-listed developer Sansiri Plc and BTS Group Holdings Plc, Bangkok’s skytrain operator, plans to develop large-scale residential projects worth more than 3 billion baht each located within 500 metres of mass-transit lines.

