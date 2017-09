New York-based Pfizer Inc expects solid growth in all sectors of Thailand’s pharmaceutical market next year after the healthcare industry was disrupted by political conflict this year, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Christian Malherbe, Pfizer’s country head for Thailand and Indochina.

