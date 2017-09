Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, a member of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, has completed its integration with the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) Bangkok branch after one year of preparations, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Noriaki Goto, president and chief executive of Bank of Ayudhya.

