Country Group Development Pcl and Four Seasons Hotels Ltd are jointly developing a 10 billion baht ($303 billion) mixed-use riverside project in Bangkok, The Nation reported, citing Country Group Development chief executive officer Ben Taechaubol.

(bit.ly/1BsCgrl)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.9600 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)