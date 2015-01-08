FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Cellphone operators to charge on per-second basis under new rule- The Nation
January 8, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Cellphone operators to charge on per-second basis under new rule- The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mobile phone operators will launch optional airtime packages from March that will charge subscribers on a per-second basis, replacing the current per-minute rate, which collectively will amount to savings of about 4.5 billion baht a month for consumers, The Nation reported, quoting National Broadcasting Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) commissioner Prawit Leestapornvongsa.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

