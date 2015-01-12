FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Investors reap huge gains from PP share deals; SEC urges probe - The Nation
January 12, 2015 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Investors reap huge gains from PP share deals; SEC urges probe - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Investors with deep pockets repeatedly bought private placement shares issued by six companies over the past few years - actions found to be linked to alleged Solution Corner (1998) stock manipulation, The Nation reported, citing an investigation by local daily newspaper Krungthep Turakij and sources.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission has urged the Department Special Investigation to probe the SLC share manipulation case.

(bit.ly/1ANLlMs)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

