THAILAND PRESS-SEC, stock exchange to plug private placement loopholes- The Nation

The Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Securities and Exchange Commission are looking for ways to plug loopholes in regulations regarding private placements, The Nation reported, citing SET president Kesara Manchusree.

The SET president said listed companies seeking to increase their capital had issued more shares through private placements last year, which was in line with the overall market situation. Private placement is a channel for listed firms to find strategic partners to help enhance their potential.

