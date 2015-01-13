FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-SEC, stock exchange to plug private placement loopholes- The Nation
January 13, 2015

THAILAND PRESS-SEC, stock exchange to plug private placement loopholes- The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Securities and Exchange Commission are looking for ways to plug loopholes in regulations regarding private placements, The Nation reported, citing SET president Kesara Manchusree.

The SET president said listed companies seeking to increase their capital had issued more shares through private placements last year, which was in line with the overall market situation. Private placement is a channel for listed firms to find strategic partners to help enhance their potential.

(bit.ly/1FNyRYv)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

