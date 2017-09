Kiatnakin Bank PCL will this year invest 400-500 million baht ($12-15 million) to overhaul its branches while trying to increase cross-selling of investment products to wealthy customers, The Nation reported, citing the bank’s president, Aphinant Klewpatinond.

