THAILAND PRESS-CAT Telecom to discuss court ruling with DTAC - The Nation
May 26, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-CAT Telecom to discuss court ruling with DTAC - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAT Telecom will call in its concession holder, Total Access Communication (DTAC), to discuss the Central Administrative Court's granting of an injunction to the state agency to restrict DTAC from installing further 3G-2.1 GHz telecom equipment on the disputed network of towers under the CAT concession, the Nation reported, citing CAT's acting chief executive, Sanpachai Huvanandana. (bit.ly/1Aqf0Nh)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

