THAILAND PRESS-Banana Republic debuts - Bangkok Post
May 28, 2015

THAILAND PRESS-Banana Republic debuts - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Minor Corp Plc, the fashion distribution arm of SET-listed food and hospitality company Minor International Plc, will accelerate its expansion this year in a bid to double annual sales to 5 billion baht in five years, the Bangkok Post reported, citing chief executive James Amatavivadhana.

After a five-year slowdown, the company recently added California-based Banana Republic to its portfolio to strengthen its leadership position, he said.

(bit.ly/1J35q5E)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
