THAILAND PRESS-Bangkok bank, Krung Thai Bank see no need to sell bad loans -Bangkok Post
June 22, 2015 / 1:57 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Bangkok bank, Krung Thai Bank see no need to sell bad loans -Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand’s two largest lenders have said they prefer to manage bad loans in-house rather than sell them to asset management firms, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Kittiya Todhanakasem, a first senior executive vice president at Krung Thai Bank .

Bad-asset disposal is not a priority for Bangkok Bank as its asset management unit, set up after the 1997 financial crisis, has been performing well, said senior executive vice-president Suvarn Thansathit, the paper reported.

(bit.ly/1frNWUd)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
