THAILAND PRESS-Bangkok bank, Krung Thai Bank see no need to sell bad loans -Bangkok Post

Thailand’s two largest lenders have said they prefer to manage bad loans in-house rather than sell them to asset management firms, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Kittiya Todhanakasem, a first senior executive vice president at Krung Thai Bank .

Bad-asset disposal is not a priority for Bangkok Bank as its asset management unit, set up after the 1997 financial crisis, has been performing well, said senior executive vice-president Suvarn Thansathit, the paper reported.

