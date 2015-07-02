FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Oishi Group preparing to launch first Shabushi restaurant in Switzerland - The Nation
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
July 2, 2015 / 2:16 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Oishi Group preparing to launch first Shabushi restaurant in Switzerland - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oishi Group is negotiating with a potential partner in Switzerland on franchising its flagship restaurant brand Shabushi in that country for the first time, The Nation reported, citing Pisarn Aowsathaporn, executive vice president of its food division.

The group has recognised Switzerland as a strategic gateway into European markets to expand its Japanese restaurants brand, he said.

(bit.ly/1LJ3vV5)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
