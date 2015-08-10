THAILAND PRESS-Small banks not worried over deposit protection limit - Bangkok Post

Local small banks are unconcerned their depositors will flee to larger peers after the deposit guarantee ceiling is halved from Tuesday to 25 million baht ($712,453.69) per depositor per bank from 50 million baht ($1.42 million), the Bangkok Post reported, citing executives at small banks.

The cut should not cause small banks to lose deposits to larger ones because all of the country’s financial institutions are solid and deposit flows mainly depend on returns rather than the deposit guarantee, said Adisorn Sermchaiwong, senior executive vice-president at CIMB Thai Bank Pcl.

Kiatnakin Bank Pcl president Aphinan Klewpatinond said there was no sign of deposit flow to larger banks.

(bit.ly/1MWYmZT)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.