FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
THAILAND PRESS-Small banks not worried over deposit protection limit - Bangkok Post
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2015 / 1:59 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Small banks not worried over deposit protection limit - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Local small banks are unconcerned their depositors will flee to larger peers after the deposit guarantee ceiling is halved from Tuesday to 25 million baht ($712,453.69) per depositor per bank from 50 million baht ($1.42 million), the Bangkok Post reported, citing executives at small banks.

The cut should not cause small banks to lose deposits to larger ones because all of the country’s financial institutions are solid and deposit flows mainly depend on returns rather than the deposit guarantee, said Adisorn Sermchaiwong, senior executive vice-president at CIMB Thai Bank Pcl.

Kiatnakin Bank Pcl president Aphinan Klewpatinond said there was no sign of deposit flow to larger banks.

(bit.ly/1MWYmZT)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 35.0900 baht Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.