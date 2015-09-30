FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
THAILAND PRESS-Mall developers to expand retail space - The Nation
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2015 / 1:33 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Mall developers to expand retail space - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Some members of the Thai Shopping Centre Association will spend 103 billion baht ($2.83 billion) to increase their shopping-mall space from 12 million square metres this year to 14 million square metres by 2017, the Nation reported, citing group chairwoman Wallaya Chirathivat.

Among the mega retail development projects are EmQuartier by The Mall Group on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok and CentraPlaza Westgate in Nonthaburi. Both were opened this year, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1h8R9s5)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 36.38 baht Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.